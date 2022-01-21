Volcanic eruptions in Tonga even sent ‘gavity waves’ into space!

The volcanic eruption and the subsequent tsunami on the South Pacific island of Tonga have led to a major catastrophe for the population. The volcano, which had been erupting since December 2021, exploded violently on January 15, 2022. Hundreds of Tonga’s homes have been destroyed, and the island nation was temporarily cut off from the rest of the world.

The power of this explosion can be understood from the fact that tsunami and volcanic ash cloud effects were observed in Peru. This is more than 10,000 kilometers across the Pacific Ocean. There were even reports of the eruption of Hunga Tonga volcano in Canada, which is another 10,000 kilometers away.

There is now evidence that the volcanic eruption sent ‘atmospheric gravity waves’ into space. These waves were observed by a NASA satellite. Waves emanated from the volcano rose up in concentric circles. A number of nations have rushed to help the island nation. Japan and Australia have sent aid and relief supplies. Supplies including drinking water were loaded onto an aircraft parked on the tarmac at Komaki base in Japan

The Japanese government announced on Wednesday (January 19) it would supply at least $1 million in aid, as well as drinking water and equipment to clean up volcanic ash in Tonga. The Red Cross reported that saltwater from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water of tens of thousands of people in Tonga.a