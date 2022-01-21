Yamaha launches electric scooter Yamaha EMF

Mumbai: Popular two wheeler brand, Yamaha launched its electric scooter Yamaha EMF. The new scooter was launched in partnership with Gogoro. This is the second electric vehicle by the manufacturers after the EC-05 was established in 2019.

Yamaha EMF gets an electric engine squeezing out 10.30 PS at 3,000 rpm and 26 Nm with 2,500 rpm of max torque. The electric motors are known for fast acceleration; following the same trend; EMF gets from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.5 seconds. EMF comes with features like a flat front apron, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, afterburner styled LED lights at the rear end and a single-piece seat.

It has a combination of front forks and dual shock absorbers in the rear end. The braking system has a 200mm disc up front and a 190mm disc at the rear end equipped with CBS for better control.

Yamaha EMF is priced at NT$ 102,800, which is Rs 2.77 lakh in India.