13 injured in strong earthquake, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in the Richter Scale struck southwestern Japan early on Saturday morning. 13 people were injured in the earthquake. No tsunami warning was issued after the Earthquake.

As per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake struck with an epicentre 45km deep at 1.08am off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands. The quake caused shaking in Oita and Miyazaki prefectures that measured 5+ on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, which has a maximum of 7.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year.