America opposes plans to strengthen WHO

The United States, the World Health Organization’s biggest donor, is fighting suggestions to make the institution more independent, casting doubt on the Biden administration’s long-term support for the UN agency.

According to a WHO document published online on January 4, the proposal, made by the WHO’s working group on sustainable financing, would boost each member state’s standing yearly contribution.

The initiative is part of a larger reform effort sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the WHO’s limited ability to intervene early in a crisis.

However, the US government opposed the reform and said that it was concerned about the WHO’s ability to deal with future challenges, notably those posed by China.

Instead, it is advocating for the creation of a separate fund that would finance the prevention and control of health emergencies and would be directly controlled by donors.

The United States’ resistance was verified by four European officials involved in the talks, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media. There was no response from the US authorities.

According to the document, starting in 2024, member states’ mandated payments will steadily increase until they account for half of the agency’s $2 billion core budget by 2028, compared to less than 20% presently.

The WHO’s primary budget is dedicated to combating pandemics and building global healthcare systems. It also raises about $1 billion every year to address specific global concerns including tropical diseases and influenza.

Supporters argue that the WHO’s existing reliance on voluntary funding from member nations and charities like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation drives it to focus on the interests of the fund providers and limits its ability to criticise members when things go wrong.

The existing structure is “a huge risk to the integrity and independence” of the WHO, according to an independent panel on pandemics created to advise on the WHO reform.