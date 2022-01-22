Central Universities not to include PG admissions in Common Entrance Tests ; Report :

The UGC is unlikely to include admissions to PG courses in its Common Entrance Test for Central Universities which will be held from the next academic year. The test would most likely be held twice a year, according to sources familiar with the Education Ministry’s Thursday meetings with vice-chancellors of core universities. Universities are not likely to adopt a centralised admission approach, as is the case with JEE Mains and Advanced for engineering courses, according to sources.

Admission to undergraduate courses is anticipated to be individually managed by institutions in the coming academic year, based on candidates’ entrance exam scores. Various components of the prospective test were discussed during Thursday’s meeting, according to sources, but the modalities have not yet been finalised.