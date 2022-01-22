Covid Free island welcomes its maiden international flight with 36 positive patients !

Last Friday , the maiden International flight to Kiribati tested 36 passengers to be Covid positive. For the first time in ten months, the sovereign Pacific island nation of 119,000 people resumed border crossings.

Fiji Airways’ first flight after the reopening was from Fiji to South Tarawa, Kiribati’s capital. However, on-board tests revealed that 36 of the 54 passengers were infected with COVID-19. The travelers are doing well and are in quarantine, authorities said.

Kiribati’s government declared a four-day island-wide lockdown and two-week curfew following the positive test results from a security guard at the quarantine facility and two members of the public. Schools are closed, and residents are only permitted to leave their houses for necessities, such as shopping and medical care.

In addition to being quarantined and tested before boarding, all passengers on the Fiji trip were quarantined for two weeks. Kiribati’s 32 atolls are only four hours from Fiji, and it’s between Australia and Hawaii. Last month, Kiribati’s government reported that 93.4% of the population aged 18 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 53.1% had received two doses.