Four injured in parcel bomb blast in pharmacy

Kolkata: At least four people have been injured in a parcel bomb blast in a pharmacy in Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal on Saturday. As per police, the condition of two of the injured persons is critical, while the other two are stable.

An electric rickshaw driver and a woman have been identified in connection with the incident. The parcel bomb was delivered to the pharmacy by the electric rickshaw driver.

Also Read: World Health Organization urges countries to lift travel bans

Local traders called a bandh during the day in protest against the incident.