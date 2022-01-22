Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby child through surrogacy. The couple took to their Instagram handles to inform their fans and followers, this news.

Sharing a note on Instagram both Nick, Priyanka wrote, ‘We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby by surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much’.

The baby girl was born in a Southern California Hospital on Saturday. The parents, on the other hand, have not revealed the baby’s name. Fans and friends congratulated the couple and sent them warm wishes after hearing the wonderful news in the comments sections of the post.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018. The pair met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they were representing designer Ralph Lauren.