‘Red represents something important for the Chinese New Year’: Read more…

Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals in China and is celebrated across Asia as well as its neighbours. Chinese New Year falls on February 1 this year, which marks the start of the Year of the Tiger. It lasts fifteen days and is filled with fun activities and traditions. You’ll see everything painted red at this festival.

In Chinese culture, colors represent many qualities and ideas that were formed thousands of years ago and have maintained their significance down the generations. As part of folklore, these colours help us connect with our immediate surroundings. Red is not only considered an auspicious colour by the Chinese, but they also use it for their primary celebratory purposes. This makes it more than just a colour associated with the Lunar New Year. Red is a common accent on their clothes, even when they attend important events such as weddings.

According to legend, a beast named Nian would appear on Chinese New Year’s Eve to devour villagers, livestock, and crops. In order to protect themselves from Nian, people would place food in front of their doors, hoping that it wouldn’t harm anyone after it had eaten it.

One night, people say, they saw Nian get scared of a child dressed in red clothes. Since then, they have hung red lanterns and spring scrolls with couplets to ward off the beast. On New Year’s Eve, people would even say ‘Congratulations’ to scare away the mythical beast by saying ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’. Every Chinese New Year’s Eve, the Nian dance or lion dance is performed.

What does the color signify?

In Chinese tradition, red, yellow, and green are considered auspicious colours. The Chinese Five Elements Theory suggests that red represents ‘fire’, yellow indicates ‘earth’, green or blue signifies ‘wood’, white indicates ‘metal’, and black symbolizes ‘water’.

China’s dominant ethnic group, the Han, uses the colour red as a symbol of good fortune, luck, vitality, celebration, and prosperity. People in China wear red apparel to boost luck and ward off evil spirits, especially during the Chinese New Year. Also, people decorate their homes and offices with red lanterns, banners, and paper cuttings. Children and elders are given red envelopes filled with money as gifts.

Chinese New Year customs

During festivals and other major occasions, many Chinese traditions are still followed. Chinese New Year is celebrated by visiting family and friends, a practice similar to New Year’s Eve celebrations on 31 December every year. Red is used liberally during the festivities.

Gift envelopes in red

Children love the tradition of receiving red envelopes. Red envelopes containing cash or chocolate coins are given to kids, young adults and employees for good luck and health in the coming year. As per custom, the amount of money should be in even numbers because odd amounts are given during funerals.

Festival of Lanterns

Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of Chinese New Year, marking the end of the Spring festival. Red lanterns are displayed across towns and children carry them in parades during the celebrations at night.

Wearing red clothes

People wear red clothing all through the Lunar New Year as a symbol of prosperity and protection against evil spirits. The new year is marked by people donning everything red from head to toe.

Year of the Tiger

Chinese culture regards 2022 as the Year of the Tiger, a creature that represents ambition, impulsiveness, and communication. The lucky colors of 2022 – cerulean blue, fiery red, mint green, and imperial yellow – can help you focus on its qualities.

The fiery red color is associated with energy, vitality, passion, and love. Incorporating this color into your home decor as well as your clothes will bring harmony and prosperity. It will also aid in the improvement of your romantic relationship.