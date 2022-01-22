State government imposes night curfew in 17 more towns

Baroda: The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in 17 more towns in the state. The state government announced this decision due to a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases. The government also extended night curfew in eight metros and two cities till January 26.

The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.

Earlier on January 7, the state government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

As per COVID-19 guidelines, as many as 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50% in closed space for any social religious function. Cinema halls, libraries, auditoriums, gyms are also allowed to function with 50% occupancy. The public transport both AC and non AC buses can run with 75% of its sitting capacity and standing is not allowed. As per the guidelines, all businesses, offices, shops, shopping malls etc can be opened till 10:00 pm and 75% capacity in the restaurant is permitted.