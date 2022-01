Manila: A strong earthquake of magnitude of 6.0 hit Philippines. As per the US Geological Survey, the eapicenter of the earthquake was at 231 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines .

The epicentre, with a depth of 23.99 km, was initially determined to be at 3.6951 degrees north latitude and 126.6747 degrees east longitude.