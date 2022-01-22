The Australians top the international rankings, with 1,214 players registering for the IPL 2022 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 international) have registered for the big IPL 2022 auction. There are 270 capped players, 903 uncapped players, and 41 associate players on the roster. Australia has registered 59 players for the IPL 2022 auction, the most of any foreign country. South Africans aren’t far behind, with 48 players from the country registering, as well as 41 players from the West Indies.

Other countries where many players have registered their names include Sri Lanka (36), England (30), New Zealand (29) and Afghanistan (20).

Smaller cricketing nations such as Nepal (15), the United States (14), Namibia (5), and Oman (3) have also entered the auction pool.

‘If each franchise has a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 217 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 70 may be abroad players,’ according to the IPL’s media advice.

The deadline for player registration was January 20, according to the media alert.

The IPL announced that 33 players have been retained/picked ahead of the player auction.

The existing eight IPL franchises have kept 27 players, while the two new IPL teams have chosen six players ahead of the auction.