World Health Organization urges countries to lift travel bans

Paris: The World Health Organization has urged all countries to lift the travel ban and mandatory vaccination for entry into countries.

‘The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit the international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time. Travel measures should be based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers in accordance with Article 40 of the IHR’, WHO said in a statement.

Also Read: 13 injured in strong earthquake, no tsunami warning issued

The international organization advised the countries to implement, a risk-based approach to the ‘facilitation of international travel by lifting or modifying measures, such as testing and/or quarantine requirements, when appropriate.

Earlier, the chief of WHO had warned the international community that the Covid pandemic is nowhere near over. ‘Make no mistake, Omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities. Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading, hurts the overall response and costs more lives’, said Adhanom Ghebreyesus.