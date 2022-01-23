AFC Women’s Asian Cup: India’s match against Chinese Taipei called off

Mumbai: India’s AFC women’s Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 home team players test positive for Covid-19. This was announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The tournament is held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. 12 teams are competing for the trophy. The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India will also be the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 12 teams have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.