Australian Open : Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram advance to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles

Sania Mirza of India and Rajeev Ram of the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open mixed doubles tournament on Sunday. Sania and Ram won a second-round match at Court 3 against Ellen Perez of Australia and Matwe Middlekoop of the Netherlands 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, the duo will meet the winner of the all-Australian tie between Sam Stosur/Matthew Ebden and Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler.

Mirza and Ram had previously sailed past Aleksandra Krunic and Nicola Cacic of Serbia in the first-round encounter on Thursday.