British lawmaker claims she was sacked over her Muslim faith

A former minister in Britain’s Conservative government claims she was sacked because of her Muslim faith, a claim that has exacerbated schisms within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party.

When Nusrat Ghani was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable,” according to the Sunday Times.

“There were fears,” she claimed, “that I wasn’t committed to the party since I didn’t do enough to defend it against Islamophobia claims.”

“Because of my heritage and faith, the whips and No. 10 (Downing St.) were holding me to a higher standard of allegiance than others,” Ghani added.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer confirmed that he was the person Ghani was referring to, but vehemently refuted her claim.

He said on Twitter, “These charges are absolutely false, and I believe them to be defamatory.” “Those words ascribed to me have never been used by me.”

Ghani’s claims, according to the Conservative Party whips’ office, are “categorically incorrect.”

In a statement, the Conservative Party stated, “The Conservative Party does not condone any form of racism or discrimination.”

According to the prime minister’s office, Johnson met with Ghani in 2020 to discuss her concerns and encouraged her to register a formal complaint, but she declined.

Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee, described Ghani’s behaviour as “appalling” and praised her for speaking out.