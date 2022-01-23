Gas cylinder blast injures four members in family

In Gurugram four members of a family suffered major burn injuries after their house was on fire from a gas cylinder blast .

According to them, the event occurred on Friday night in Sheetla Colony.

Reportedly a 40 year old street seller, his wife and daughter and son were the victims in the accident.

The police says that the family has 60-70% burn injuries as they were brought to the nearby hospital in Delhi, where their condition remains severe.

According to them, the event occurred as Laxmi was preparing meals in the rented accommodation’s kitchen.