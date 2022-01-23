DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Gas cylinder blast injures four members in family

Jan 23, 2022, 02:53 pm IST

In Gurugram  four members of a family suffered major burn injuries after their house was  on  fire from a gas  cylinder blast .

According to them, the event occurred on Friday night in Sheetla Colony.

Reportedly a 40 year old street seller, his wife and daughter and son were the victims in the accident.

The  police says that the family has 60-70% burn injuries as they were brought to the nearby hospital in Delhi, where their condition remains severe.

According to them, the event occurred as Laxmi was preparing meals in the rented accommodation’s kitchen.

