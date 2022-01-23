Ian Alexander commits suicide : report follows ;

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actor-director Regina King, committed suicide just days after his 26th birthday on Wednesday. ‘ Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,’ Regina said in a statement to People magazine. ‘He was such a brilliant light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness. During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect. Thank you very much’ Added the statement.

Regina had only one child, Ian, with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Ian was a deejay, following in his father’s musical footsteps. Regina previously described him as ‘an excellent young man’ in an interview with People magazine. Regina claimed at the time that Ian was her greatest source of pride, despite her growing fame as an actor and director. She stated that being a single mom wasn’t always easy after she divorced Ian’s father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her kid.