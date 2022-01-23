Last year more than 500 Indian expats died in this gulf country

Manama: In the last year more than 500 Indian expatriates died in Bahrain. Most of the Indian expats died due to medical complications after being infected with Covid-19. This is the highest death number on record. Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in Bahrain. The funerals for more than half of the deceased were held in Bahrain.

The Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava said handling the situation was a challenging task for the embassy and it received support from Bahraini authorities to handle it.

Bahrain reported 3,616 new Covid-19 cases and 2,588 recoveries in the past 24 hours.At present 12 cases in a critical condition and 76 cases receiving treatment.