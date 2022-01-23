Realme launches 9i in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its latest smartphone 9i in India. The smartphone was earlier scheduled to go on its first sale on January 25. Realme 9i is the successor to the Realme 8i, which was unveiled in September last year.

The Realme 9i has been offered in two storage variants – 4GB and the 6GB . The 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is offered in Prism Black and Prism Blue colors.

The new smartphone is powered by a 2.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. it features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with an adaptive refresh rate.

Realme 9i features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.