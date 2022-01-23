Team India on an ambitious mission ! Works for the World Record thats with Pak ;

Wasn’t this supposed to be part of the script? For the first time in the tour history, the visiting Indian side was regarded as the favourites. Following the historic win in Centurion last month, massive pre-tour predictions started to come true.

But, as has happened before, the aspirations were dashed when South Africa staged a comeback to upset the great Indians in the Test series and then in the ODIs, leaving the Men in Blue looking for a consolation victory in the final game of the tour.

India lost the series opener by 31 runs at Paarl and then surrendered an unassailable 2-0 lead two nights later with a seven-wicket loss at the same venue. Fortunately for India, the series is not part of the ODI Super League, so there won’t be much on the line in the final match, but a win in the last ODI would be the icing on the cake for a growing South African side.