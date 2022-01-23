Two fishermen drown, 10 missing after boats sink

Karachi: 2 fishermen were drowned and 10 others went missing as 3 fishing boats sank off Pakistan’s coast in stormy weather. The maritime security vessels of Pakistan Navy rescued 32 fishermen. The boats sank Saturday in the Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Keti Bunder. Search operatyion is going on.

As per reports, the fishing boats were out to sea when weather forced them to return but 3 boats carrying 44 crewmembers sank in high winds and rough waters.