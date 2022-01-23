UAE prohibits recreational drones after fatal attack

Last week, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly drone strike on an oil plant and a major airport. Following the announcement, the United Arab Emirates has prohibited recreational drone flying in the nation.

Drone enthusiasts and other operators of light electric sports aircraft risk “legal responsibilities” as of Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry, which added that businesses desiring to film may be granted exemptions.

Last week, a rare drone and missile raid on Abu Dhabi’s capital burned up multiple fuel tankers and killed three people.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and have been at odds with a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, have claimed assault. While the UAE has mostly withdrew its forces from the stalemated battle, the country remains a major player on the ground and continues to assist local militias.

According to the UAE, the Houthis targeted the country with bomb-laden drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, with some of the projectiles being intercepted. The Saudi-led coalition has increased attacks on rebel-held portions of Yemen in the previous week in retaliation to the hit.

Drones are already prohibited from being flown in residential areas, as well as close, around, and over airports, according to UAE government laws. Civil aviation authorities often require drone users to obtain a certificate.