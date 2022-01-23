Visa application centres in UAE announce revised timings

Dubai: VFS Global has announced revised timings for its visa application centres (VACs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The VACs will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. The same timings apply on Fridays, with a prayer break between 1pm and 2.30pm.

The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. VFS Global Philippine ePassport Renewal Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will continue to operate every day between 8am to 8pm. Philippine nationals living in the UAE holding ePassports can apply for a renewal by making a prior appointment before visiting the centre.