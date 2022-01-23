ZOOOK launches Dash Junior smart watch in India

Mumbai: India based consumer electronics brand, ZOOOK launched smart watch for kids named Dash Junior. The new Dash Junior is priced at INR 3,499 and will be available to buy through the official page of Zook along with other e-commerce sites/apps.

Dash Junior is loaded with eight in-built games, a child lock feature and six different sports modes. It comes with IP68 water-resistant certification and offers as many as 10 alarm settings to schedule the day-to-day routine- like wakeup time, breakfast time, going to school, homework time, playtime, spending time with family and going to bed . It has a 1.4-inch square-shaped screen along with eight different watch faces.

The smart watch will be available in 2 colour variants- bright blue and pink.