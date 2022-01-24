80% of Covid-19 testing kits used in Pakistan are of substandard quality, claims report

Lahore: A Pakistani daily reported that more than 80% of Covid-19 testing kits used in the country are of substandard quality. The Express Tribune reported this citing a health expert.

As per the report, most of the imported testing kits were of substandard quality and showed discrepancies in the results. Dr Saeed Khan, Professor of Pathology at Dow University Ojha campus said that the Covid-19 test results from these low-quality kits are only 50% accurate. Pakistan is importing Covid diagnostic kits from China, Turkey, the US and several European countries.

Also Read; Two expats injured in Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

While some large hospitals in the country are administering US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, high-quality testing kits, smaller laboratories have resorted to using unreliable, cheaper kits. The report claimed that Pakistan is not yet launched a uniform policy for the diagnosis of various infections including coronavirus.