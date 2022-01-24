‘Baby on the way!’: Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal announce happy news with an adorable pic

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal announced on Monday they are expecting their first child. The 34- year-old singer took to his social media handle to share a photo with his wife from her maternity shoot.

Aditya posted a photo on his Instagram handle, where his wife wore a crop top as she was seen touching her baby bump. The photo also featured Aditya, who was sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta, who was seated on the floor. ‘Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay’, Aditya, wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like “Dil Bechara” and ‘Ram Leela’, while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Shaapit’ and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie ‘Kiccha’.

Also read: Vamika’s pic goes viral just weeks after Anushka thanks media for respecting their privacy; Netizens react