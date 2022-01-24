Key road closures announced in Abu Dhabi for tomorrow

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that major roads in the emirate will be closed on Tuesday, January 25 for the Golden Jubilee cycling tour. The Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road will all be closed on Tuesday between 1pm and 4pm to allow the passing of the cycling tour.

The Golden Jubilee cycling tour is organized by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. It will start at the MoI offices in Abu Dhabi and end 111km away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai.