Royal Navy seizes drugs worth $ 20 million in Gulf of Oman

Muscat: The UK Royal Navy has seized over 1 tonne of illicit drugs including 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana in the Gulf of Oman worth almost $20 million. HMS Montrose, a Royal Navy ship has seized the illegal drugs. This is the largest Royal Navy drugs bust since HMS Montrose seized 2.4 tonnes of illicit substances in the Arabian Sea last year.

Also Read: Know how to change mobile number linked to Aadhar

HMS Montrose has been deployed in the region since early 2019. The warship conduct maritime security operations and protect the interests of the United Kingdom and its allies in the region