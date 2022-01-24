Scholz sees strong US relations, but leaves Olympic decision open

Germany’s new chancellor said on Tuesday that his new administration will fight for a strong European Union and strengthen the trans-Atlantic alliance, but he didn’t say if he would join a planned US diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.

On Wednesday, Olaf Scholz, a center-left Social Democrat, is poised to succeed Angela Merkel as head of a new three-party coalition. He issued a message of foreign policy continuity, stating that he will follow in the footsteps of previous German chancellors who made their first foreign trip to close European ally France. He didn’t give a specific date.

Scholz served in Merkel’s ministry as vice chancellor and finance minister, and he has already met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, when he accompanied Merkel to the Group of 20 meeting in October. His first EU summit took place only a week after he was sworn in, on the 16th and 17th of December in Brussels.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that the new government intends to “continue the efforts Germany has made in previous years to create a strong, sovereign European Union.” “At the same time, we will emphasise our trans-Atlantic alliance as well as our NATO collaboration.”

He thanked Biden for promoting the concept of a “community of democracies,” saying he is “extremely appreciative.”