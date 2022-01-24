Steelbird SA-2 2-in-1 modular helmet launched in India

Mumbai: Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited has launched 2-in-1 modular helmet named SA-2 in India. The helmets are available in sizes Medium – 580mm, Large – 600mm and XL – 620mm and price starts at Rs 4499.

Steelbird claimed that the new helmets comes with a winter padding liner which will keep you warm in winters while riding. It also features a detachable waterproof neck pad with zip, which will block the air during winters.

The detachable interior of these helmets is claimed to help the rider to change the interior according to the season.