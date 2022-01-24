The Supreme Court of Pakistan gets a female judge for the first time!

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed a female judge .for the first time in its history. In taking the oath for the coveted post, Justice Ayesha Malik made history. Malik’s nomination for appointment as an SC judge was approved by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday by a majority of five to four.

On the steps of the Supreme Court building, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to Justice Malik. Ayesha’s elevation as an SC judge was not without controversy. Lawyers from across the nation opposed her elevation on the basis of seniority, as she is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court.

A strike had also been declared by the Pakistan Bar Council over the appointment of Malik. As part of the 17 posts for judges in the SC, Justice Ayesha Malik was nominated to fill the vacancy created by Justice Mushir Alam’s retirement on August 17. The ceremony also included Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated to be the next top judge of Pakistan, and other Supreme Court judges.