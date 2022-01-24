UAE destroys ballistic missiles fired by Houthi group over Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that were fired by the Houthi terror group towards the country earlier on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence informed that the attack did not result in any casualties, adding that the remains of the missiles fell ‘safely’ in different parts of Abu Dhabi. The ministry confirmed its readiness to deal with any threats and said it has taken all measures necessary to ensure safety. They further urged residents to source news from official channels only.

Also read: Vamika’s pic goes viral just weeks after Anushka thanks media for respecting their privacy; Netizens react

The previous week, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi by Yemen-based Houthi militants had left three people dead and six injured. A fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.