US graduation rates dips significantly as pandemic progresses

A new analysis of the graduation pattern in the United States revealed that the high school graduation rates dropped in at least 20 states after the pandemic disrupted the first full school year, implying that the coronavirus may have put a halt to nearly two decades of national progress toward gaining more kids diplomas.

Despite some states and instructors lowering criteria to accommodate struggling pupils, the decline occurred.

According to data collected from 26 states and evaluated by Chalkbeat, the findings are the most recent worrying trend in American education, which has been rocked by a pandemic that forced many students to learn remotely last year and continues to challenge teaching and learning. Some others believe that the next few graduating classes will be even more impacted.

“It does worry me,” said Chris Reykdal, the superintendent of schools in Washington state, where the graduation rate has dropped by approximately a half-point. “I don’t want to see a deterioration at any time.” We’ve come so far in such a short time.”

When schools closed for the final months of the school year in 2020, most states dropped outstanding graduation requirements, resulting in an increase in graduation rates. For the class of 2021, though, the picture was different. Graduation rates declined in 20 of the 26 states that submitted their data. Data on a national level will most likely not be available until 2023.