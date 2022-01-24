WhatsApp to let users transfer chats from Android to iOS: Report

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, will soon allow users to transfer their chat history from Android to Apple iOS devices. It was originally launched in October, allowing iOS users to move their chats to Samsung and Google Pixel devices, and it plans to expand to additional platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, the firm is working on a ‘move chats to iOS’ feature, that would ask for permission before transferring chat history. Unfortunately, it appears that consumers will only get one chance to begin the conversion process. If you skip this step, the prompt will not appear again.

To do so, download the ‘Move to iOS’ programme, which enables the safe transfer of material including contacts, message history, images, and email accounts. The programme generates a private Wi-Fi network and looks for nearby Android devices if you select to move data. Select yours, input a security code, and the transfer procedure will begin. During the session, users must keep their phones and apps unlocked.

WABetaInfo had earlier stated in a tweet that an iOS to Android transfer is on the way, but only for those using the newest Android 12 version. Will Cathcart, the Head of WhatsApp, verified this by announcing that the functionality will be arriving at both phone ecosystems shortly.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is going to add new editing tools that will allow users to scribble on photographs before sending them out. Users will soon be able to choose from three different sizes and types of pencils. A blur option is also in the works, which would be useful for sending screenshots containing sensitive information.