66-year-old Karnataka man has set a new world record for swimming with his hands and legs tied

A 66-year-old man from Udupi has joined the Golden Book of World Records after swimming 3.5 kilometres in the Arabian Sea for five hours and 35 minutes with his hands and legs tied.

Gangadhar Kadekar, who began swimming at 7.50 a.m. on Monday from the Padukere beach side in Udupi, finished at 1.25 p.m.

Mr Kadekar received a temporary certificate from Manish Vishnoy, a representative from the Golden Book of World Records, who saw the achievement.

Mr Vishnoy said, ‘he swimmer’s achievement at an age when others retire and stay at home is truly great.’

Mr Kadekar claimed that he swam like a dolphin because both of his arms and legs were tied. ‘I’m glad since the record was made to inspire children,’ he remarked.