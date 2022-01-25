Akshay Kumar buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7.8 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar purchased a flat in Mumbai for Rs 7.8 crore, documents obtained by Zapkey.com showed. Joy Builders sold the 1,878 sq ft apartment on the 19th floor of a building named Joy Legend in Khar West, Mumbai. According to the paperwork, it comes with four parking spaces.

The property was registered on January 7, 2022. In December 2021, the actor sold an office for Rs 9 crore. Sunshine Pictures Private Limited purchased the property on the first floor of the Bharat Ark building in Andheri West. The office space is 5,359 square feet in size and has five parking spaces.

The actor is yet to respond. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has properties in Goa and Mauritius and lives in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana recently purchased flats in the same Mumbai housing complex for Rs 19 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.

Actor Ajay Devgn paid Rs 47.5 crore for a property of 474.4 square metres in Juhu, Mumbai, for which he also took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore.