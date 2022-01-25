Biden responds to inflation query by cursing at Fox reporter

The United States President Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a profanity in response to a question about inflation on Monday.

The president was in the White House’s East Room for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is tasked with modifying regulations and enforcing laws to assist consumers in coping with high costs. Following Biden’s speech, reporters in the room yelled a number of questions.

Biden was asked about inflation by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, which is nearing a 40-year high and has harmed the president’s public approval. Biden has been roundly chastised by Doocy’s network.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Doocy inquired.

“It’s a terrific asset – more inflation,” Biden said sarcastically. “What a foolish son of a bitch,” he continued with a shake of his head.

The president’s remarks were videotaped and recorded by the microphone in front of him. “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and stated it’s not true,” Doocy said in a subsequent appearance on his network.

Doocy informed Sean Hannity of Fox News that Biden called him afterwards to clear the air. “It’s nothing personal, mate,” Doocy alleged that Biden told him.

A request for comment from the White House was not returned.

The White House has stated repeatedly that it is focused on reducing inflation, with President Biden refocusing his entire economic agenda on the subject. However, the president has shown a willingness to confront a media that he believes is overly critical, particularly Fox News and Doocy.

“You always give me the loveliest things,” Biden joked sarcastically to Doocy at his news conference last week.

The reporter said, “I have a whole binder full.”

Biden answered, “I know you do.” “None of them make sense to me at all.” “Go for it.”