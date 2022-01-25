Border standoff escalates: Ukraine sends troops to Chernobyl.

The New York Times reported that Ukrainian troops have been sent to protect the Chernobyl exclusion zone from entry in response to worldwide concern over a possible Russian invasion. According to the research, the site of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster is a potential entrance route for Russia.

Located on the shortest route between Russia and Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, is an isolated area on a site in northern Ukraine. Chernobyl experienced a nuclear reactor meltdown in 1986. Decades after the nuclear tragedy, the site is home to deserted communities and barren fields. According to a report in the New York Times, the Ukrainian army is transporting weaponry as well as technology to detect radiation in the area.

‘It doesn’t matter if it’s poisoned or if nobody lives here,’ Ukrainian border guard service Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Shakhraichuk told The New York Times. ‘It is our territory, our country, and we must defend it,’ he added.