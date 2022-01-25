BSF puts new recruits through rigorous training in Udhampur, J&K

At the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Border Security Force Udhampur, new Border Security Force (BSF) recruits receive rigorous training to sharpen their skills in fighting terrorism and other cross-border crimes.

To fulfil duties on the border and in counter-insurgency operations, a new BSF recruits undergo Advanced Combat Training so that they can perform their duties on the border and in counterinsurgency operations.

Pardeep Katyal, Inspector General, STC, BSF, Udhampur, told ANI that the new recruits receive additional training because the BSF is the country’s first line of defence and it is their primary responsibility to ensure the sanctity of the borders.

‘We offer them thorough training over the 44-week training plan so that they can fight in any terrain of the country, whether it’s in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, or on the northeastern borders,’ he said.

The IG stated that it is the recruits’ preliminary training, and that they are provided instruction such as anti-drone tactics.

‘Because this is their fundamental training. We equip them with preliminary instruction such as anti –drone and anti-tunnelling procedures to avert any anti-national acts,’ he explained.