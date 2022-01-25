Fire-Boltt launches new smart watch ‘Ninja 2 Max’ in India

Mumbai: Fire-Boltt has launched its Ninja 2 Max smart watch in Indian market. The smart watch is priced at Rs 1,899. It is available to purchase via the official website and Amazon. The Fire-Boltt smart watch is offered in Black, Dark Green, and Rose Gold colour options.

The new smart watch sports a 1.5-inch HD display in a rectangular dial. It features a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to monitor heart rate. It also measures the user’s blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), meditative breathing and sleep.

The smart watch is compatible with Android 4.4/ iOS 8 or higher. It has 20 sports including running, walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, sit-ups, skipping, and more. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max also provides users sedentary reminders, hydration reminders, menstrual reminders, alarm, and weather updates.