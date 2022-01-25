Here are the countries that kept Covid-19 at bay!

Covid-19 is still wreaking havoc across the world. As a result of the ongoing omicron variant cases, the entire world has felt the damage. Despite this, there are still countries and places where it has not yet seen. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed countries with zero reported cases since the pandemic began in 2019. Here are the countries that have fended off Covid-19.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is a country in Central Asia bordering the Caspian Sea and the Karakum Desert. The country has sealed borders except for flights for repatriation. People coming back to the country must bring a Covid negative and should be fully vaccinated. Citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for two vaccinations as part of the country’s vaccination program. As of this writing, no cases of covid-19 has been reported. However, medical experts and some WHO representatives have questioned this claim.

Cook Islands

New Zealand maintains close political ties with the Cook Islands, located in the South Pacific. The Cook Islands are known for snorkeling and scuba diving. The small island country was closed to the entire world until 13 January, when it opened to New Zealand. The news reports that 97 percent of the population of 17, 459 has been vaccinated twice.

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

North Korea currently does not allow travelers or visitors into the country. Imports of food and other goods have also been prohibited. Despite refusing to import covid-19 vaccinations repeatedly, the country has not reported any cases. According to recent news reports, people seeking vaccinations or business permits have been permitted to travel between cities under strict conditions.

Tokelau

Located halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand, Tokelau is a remote group of atolls. Tokelau is a dependent territory. Travel restrictions apply and it’s not a popular tourist destination. Nearly 68.6 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

Kiribati

Kiribati is an island country known as the Republic of Kiribati. The country is located in the central Pacific Ocean. After Covid-19 began spreading worldwide, the island sealed its border and did not allow anyone to enter. Only 11,686 of nearly 1.2 lakh people are fully vaccinated.

Nauru

Nauru is located in Micronesia, northeast of Australia. This is a small island nation. There were 10, 834 people vaccinated in 2021, so 100 percent of the population was vaccinated. Citizens older than 18 years of age are eligible to receive vaccinations under the vaccination policy. A review of the travel guidelines for this country in Oceania led to the introduction of fully-vaccinated visitors from 31 December 2021.

Tuvalu

In the South Pacific lies Tuvalu, a British Commonwealth country. The country has sealed its borders and prohibited travel. A mass vaccination program was implemented in April 2021, along with strategic vaccination plans. The country has so far administered 12,114 vaccination doses.