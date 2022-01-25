INX Media case: Court orders ED to provide scanned copies of ‘unreliable documents’

A Delhi court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate to produce a scanned copy of the list of all papers in the INX Media money laundering case, stating that ‘so much time and human resources will be wasted” in the scrutiny of ‘unrelied upon documents’.

After two separate applications were filed on behalf of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, on January 22, seeking inspection of unrelied-upon documents by the ED, Special Judge MK Nagpal issued the order on Monday. On Monday, former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea filed a similar application.

On November 30, the court ordered ED to prepare and file in court a list of all unrelied-upon papers in their possession, with the exception of documents that must be kept confidential due to the ongoing investigation and documents that may be returned to the individual from whom they were seized.