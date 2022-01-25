Jio will soon launch 5G service in the country

Mumbai: Reliance Jio announced their completion of 5G coverage planning for India. The service will be launched soon in 1000 cities in the country. The announcement came as the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) announced that the 5G services will be launched in India. DoT has updated that 5G services will initially be available only in 13 major cities.

Jio informed that the company has been testing healthcare and industrial automation on its 5G network. The service will be launched in a phased manner.

The company also said that the average data and voice consumption per user per month increased to 18.4GB and 901 minutes respectively. Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) has increased to Rs 151 from Rs 143.6 in the previous quarter. As per the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio is in top position in the 4G speed charts with an average download speed of 22Mbps in December 2021.