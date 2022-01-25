Kejriwal to ease Covid restrictions in Delhi as infection rate drops;

The test positivity rate for coronavirus illness (Covid-19) has dropped by 20% in the previous ten days, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, signalling that the restrictions in the national capital may be relaxed shortly. According to Kejriwal, the daily test positivity rate has decreased from 30% on January 15 to around 10% now, and this has been made possible by the steady pace of immunisation.

‘We will attempt to remove (Covid) restrictions as soon as possible and return your life to normalcy…will make all efforts in that regard,’ the chief minister said after hoisting the Tricolor on Republic Day’s sidelines.

Kejriwal further stated that images of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be displayed in every Delhi government office, adding that photos of any chief minister or politician will no longer be retained. The Delhi chief minister claimed to have caused a revolution in the education sector in the last seven years and promised to fulfil Ambedkar’s objective of providing quality education to every child.

In the previous seven years, we’ve taken that change to the education sector. Melania Trump, the wife of former US President Donald Trump, also paid a visit to one of our government schools… He said, ‘We got our certificate.

In light of a drop in daily infections, Kejriwal submitted lieutenant governor Anil Baijal a request last week to ease restrictions, including the weekend curfew. While Baijal accepted some of the proposals, he turned down the proposal for a weekend curfew. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is chaired by Baijal, has allowed private offices to operate more freely.