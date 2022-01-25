KSRTC to provide concessions for acid attack survivors among others

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC has decided to provide concessions for acid attack survivors among others and informed that issue travel passes will be issued for beneficiaries. The concessions will be given to those who fall under 21 categories listed as per Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

50% reduction in the normal charge levied will be offered to the individuals who are more than 40% disabled. Individuals who are visually challenged, physically challenged, mentally challenged and those having cerebral palsy will be eligible for the concession. The concession will be available covering 40 km-radius of the place where the person stays. The person can avail this in City, Ordinary, City Fast and Fast Passenger buses.

Also read: ‘RSS has a definite and identifiable body’: Kerala HC quashes plea, maintains defamation suit against Kerala weekly

Leprosy patients, individuals with listening disabilities, stunted persons, autistic individuals, the ones with muscular dystrophy, individuals having chronic neurological conditions, persons with special learning disabilities, individuals with speech problems, thalassemia patients, sickle cell anemia patients, persons with hemophilia and those having Parkinson’s disease are eligible. The eligible individuals should apply for the travel pass with the respective certificate from Medical Board.