Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary singer shows marginal improvement

The fans and well-wishers of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have been left worried since she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 8. Well-wishers of the singer may finally breathe a sigh of relief, as she has been showing signs of improvement in her recuperation.

The team of the iconic singer frequently updated the public about her health. According to a recent statement, the health of Lata didi has improved marginally. The statement read, ‘There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion into the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Lata didi’s health. We thank you for your cooperation’.

While Lata Mangeshkar continues to undergo treatment in the hospital, many rumours about her health circulate from time to time. Her team said in a statement a few days ago warning well-wishers to steer away from misleading stories. The statement sent out on January 21 read, ‘A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home’.