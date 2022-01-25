Lorry plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Adimali; Two killed

A lorry driver and a cleaner were killed when their vehicle plunged into a canyon near the Valara waterfalls on the Kochi-Danushkodi National Highway in Adimali. The incident occurred on Monday at 8 pm. Siji, the driver, and Santhosh, the cleaner, were recognised as the deceased. On Tuesday morning, their bodies were discovered.

The driver of the Torres lorry, which was travelling from Adimali to Kothamangalam, is suspected of losing control and plunging down the 300-feet deep valley. The rescue activities, which lasted for hours, were carried out by Highway Police and Forest officials with the help of villagers.