NEET-PG is being postponed, according to a petition filed in the SC

To accommodate all applicants, a group of aspirants has petitioned the Supreme Court to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) slated for March.

Thousands of MBBS graduates were unable to take the NEET-PG test in 2021 due to a delay in conducting exams due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases. Graduates of MBBS programmes who are currently doing their internships are likewise concerned about losing a year. They will not be able to take the admission exam this year unless they complete their internship.

Because many students will finish their internship only in July or August, we will be ineligible for the March 13 exam.’The next exam will be held in 2023, which means we’ll have to wait another year if we make a mistake,’ a NEET-PG applicant explained.

Several exams were postponed or cancelled last year because to an increase in Covid-19 infections. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences held MBBS exams in late July, after which students were able to begin their internships.

Some students are also concerned about how they will prepare for the entrance exam, particularly since most interns have been working overtime as a result of Covid.

‘By postponing the entrance exam, the examination authorities will ensure that there is a suitable interval between the 2021-22 counselling procedure, which runs through March 16, and also offers us interns a chance,’another student explained.