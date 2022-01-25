Old pic of Priyanka, Nick with her niece goes viral as ‘leaked pic of their daughter’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child. They had the baby through surrogacy. On Friday night, Priyanka posted a brief note on her Instagram account informing her friends and followers about the excellent news. Their admirers and well-wishers swarmed social media with congratulations comments and best wishes.

While the couple hasn’t announced the gender of the baby and has urged fans and the media to respect their privacy, this hasn’t prevented many from guessing. A photo of the two holding a baby recently went viral on the internet, with many presuming it was of Junior Jonas. However, this is not the case.

Nick’s first viral photo of him cuddling a newborn was taken in October of 2018. Nick is shown in the shot with a baby boy named Aydin, who is PeeCee’s nephew. In the meantime, another image has gone viral on social media. It depicts the couple in a restaurant with a baby. Krishna Sky Sarkisian, Priyanka’s niece and cousin Divya Jyoti’s kid, is supposedly shown in this photo.

After dating for a time, Priyanka and Nick, who are known as NickYanka, got married in December 2018. The couple married in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in a huge Indian wedding.